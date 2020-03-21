5,000kg explosives seized in Samangan

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have seized a truck full of explosives, and detained one person in northern Samangan province. Operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) had seized a truck full of 5,000-kg explosives during a preemptive crackdown in Dasht-e-Alasha area of Hazrat Sultan District of the province, NDS Press Disk said on Saturday in a statement.

Taliban militants had loaded some 5,000kg explosives, including scores of homemade mines in a Mazda model vehicle and planned to transfer it from Chaharbolak district of Balkh to Ferozenchar district of Samangan province, the statement added.

These explosive materials would be used for car bombing, making suicide vests, and mine and some other subversive activities, the statement added.

“Taliban terrorist group has no commitment to the peace and yet to stop conducting terrorist activities, where such evil action further tightened the situation and push the peace to a gridlock,” the statement added.