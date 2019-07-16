‘50pc Afghans psychologically unstable, thanks to insecurity, poverty’

AT News Report

KABUL: Insecurity and extreme poverty have been cited to be the main reasons causing half of the Afghanistan’s population to endure mental illness, health officials said on Tuesday.

Women were more vulnerable to the illness because the number of women who suffered from mental illness was double than that of men, said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public (MoPH).

According to psychologists, there are 120 types of mental disorders but Afghans mostly experience anxiety and stress.

Thanks to suicide attacks, bombings and destitution which are said to have been the main causes behind this issue in Afghanistan.

Many of the mentally ill people in the country refuse to share their problems – given that it’s frowned up and they fear losing their social status.

Meanwhile, treatment centers are lacking in the country and MoPH said they didn’t have enough budget to build such centers.

Around 400 psychologists affiliated with the MoPH are currently operating across the country.