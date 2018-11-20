51 IS-K terrorists killed in Nangarhar offensive
November 20, 2018
KABUL: Several notorious commanders of the Islamic State-Khurasan were among 50 Daesh terrorists killed in an offensive in eastern Nangarhar province in which security forces decimated a handful of hideouts over past week, officials said Tuesday.
Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed that Daesh commanders were among the terrorists killed in the Haska Mena district of eastern Nangarhar province.
He said some training camps of the Islamic State terrorist group have been destroyed in the week-long offensive. He said that no civilian and security forces were hurt.
Separately, a statement from the 201st Selab Military Corps said that Daesh rebels had been suppressed in the Nazyan district of Nangarhar.
The operation against Daesh rebels was underway in Nazyan district from the past one month, the statement said.
