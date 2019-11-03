51 militants killed in latest rids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 51 militants were killed and four others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan NationalArmy (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan NationalPolice (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Paktia, Baghlan, Kandahar, Balkh, Zabul, Urozgan, Badghis, Ghazni, Herat and Farah provinces, in which 51 militants were killed and four others wounded.

Afghan forces arrested seven suspects and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 11 insurgents were killed in Jaji Aryoub district of Paktia, nine militants killed and some amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in vicinities of Pul-e-Khomari capital city of Baghlan, eight Taliban fighters were killed and two rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in Shah Walikut district of Kandahar – six rebels killed in Zari and Sholgara districts of Balkh – six insurgents killed in Jaldak area, ShaharSafah district of Zabul – four militants killed in Khas-Urozgan district of Uruzgan – three insurgents killed, three others arrested and amount of weapons and munitions were seized in Jawand district of Badghis province.

Similarly, two Taliban fighters were killed and three others wounded in Dehyak and Jaghatu districts of Ghazni – one suicide attacker terrorist was killed, four detained and some amount of weapons and munitions seized in Shindan district of Herat – one insurgent was killed in outskirt area the capital of Farah province.

In past 24 hours, 24 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 14 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.