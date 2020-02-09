52 insurgents killed in ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 52 Taliban militants have been killed and 21 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Helmand, Kunar, Balkh, Farah, Herat, Badghis, Maidan Wardak, Zabul, Jawzjan and Logar provinces, in which 52 militants were killed and 21 others wounded.

The Afghan security forces arrested eight militants, including four suspects during operation and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 11 insurgents were killed, three wounded and one suspect was arrested in Nahr-e-Saraj, Washir and Musa Qala districts of Helmand—10 militants killed in Sokay district of Kunar—nine rebels killed and 14 others wounded in Charbolak and Shortepa districts of Balkh—six insurgents killed, three wounded and one suspect was detained in Balablok district and capital related area of Farah—five rebels killed in Zawal district of Heart—three insurgents killed and another was wounded in Muqor district of Badghis—three militants killed in Daimirdad district of Maidan Wardak province.

Similarly, three militants were killed in Arghandab district of Zabul—two insurgents killed in Khanaqa and Faizabad districts of Jawzjan—six rebels including two suspects were detained in Baraki Barak and Mohammad Agha districts of Logar province.

In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 19 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.