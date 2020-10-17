Home / Latest Updates / 53 active Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan

53 active Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan recorded some 53 active cases of coronavirus in the past day, health authorities said Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 40,141 cases throughout the country since the pandemic hit.

Ministry said that out of 282 suspected samples tested in laboratories in the past 24 hours, 53 were reported positive.

MoPH said that 14 positive cases were recorded in Paktia, 12 in Balkh, eight in Paktika, six in Faryab, six in Kabul, five in Laghman, one in Kunar and one Nangarhar provinces.

According to MoPH, three patients fighting coronavirus died and 45 others have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The patients have recovered exceeded to 33,561 and dead number to 1,488 in the country.

