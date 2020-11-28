53 Taliban militants killed in latest ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 53 Taliban rebels were killed and 21 others were wounded during the latest crackdown conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the last 24 hours, ministry of defense said Saturday.

The Afghan Air Forces (AAF) has targeted Taliban militants in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province on Friday, in which 12 rebels were killed, the ministry said in a statement.

They had attacked ANDSF positions when they were targeted by AAF. A number of their weapons and vehicles were also destroyed in the area, according to the statement.

Another 11 Taliban insurgents were killed and two others were wounded in Nawa, Nahre Saraj and Nad Ali districts of Helmand province after they attacked security forces positions, the statement said.

At least 15 other Taliban rebels were killed and five others wounded in Kohsan district of Herat province. They were planning to attack Afghan security forces when they were targeted by the ANA. Also a stronghold, a prison and two checkpoints of Taliban were destroyed in the operation.

Similarly, seven Taliban insurgents were killed and four others wounded in an airstrike in Imam Sahib District of Kunduz province. They were planning to attack Afghan security forces positions when they were targeted by the AAF.

Another eight Taliban militants were killed and 10 others were wounded in Gizab district of Urzgan province after they attacked ANDSF positions.