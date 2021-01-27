53 Taliban Rebels Killed in Military Ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 53 Taliban fighters have been killed and one another were wounded during latest military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Taliban gathered to attack Afghan security forces checkpoints in Arghandab and Dand districts of southern Kandahar, which were targeted through active defense posture by security forces, the ministry said in a statement. At least 31 Taliban fighters were killed in the districts.

Three strongholds of the enemy with weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.

Also, two Taliban insurgents were killed and another wounded in their own mine explosion.

According to the statement, 15 mines planted by the enemy were discovered and defused in Maiwand district of the province.

Another 12 Taliban rebels were killed in a preemptive operation of Afghan security forces in Chahar Bolak district of Balkh province. “A stronghold of the enemy was destroyed and two terrorists were arrested during the operation.”

Similarly, eight Taliban insurgents were killed during a crackdown carried out by Afghan forces in Badghis province. Additionally, three IEDs which were placed by the Taliban on public roads were discovered and defused by security forces, the statement concluded.