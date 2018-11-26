54 militants killed in Kunduz
November 26, 2018
Kabul: At least 54 insurgents were killed and 40 others wounded in military offensives by security forces in northern Kunduz province, officials said Sunday.
Afghan forces with support of NATO forces launched an offensive in Kunduz and killed at least 54 militants and wounded 40 others over past three days, said a statement issued by local government.
Police Chief of Kundoz province Abdul Baqi Nooristani, said that Afghan National Forces in cooperation with NATO Air Supports have been conducting anti-terrorists operation in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kundoz since past three days.
Over 50 militants including 14 group leaders were killed 40 others wounded and 60 strongholds along with 25 different round of mines destroyed in these operations added Mr. Nooristani.
He said that during operations tens of village including Qarlaq, Khalilee, Torqman, villages have been wiped out of Taliban.
