56 illegal armed men detained during Uruzgan crackdowns

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 56 irresponsible armed individuals, including higher-up security officials, have been detained in southern Uruzgan province, the provincial police said on Wednesday.

These armed men have been apprehended on the charges of theft, murder, and drug smuggling.

Among the detainees were Nawrozi, the former provincial intelligence chief and Ghulam Dastgir Almas, ex-commander for Uruzgan-Kandahar highway’s security battalion, the Provincial Police Chief Mohammad Khitab Khanjari said.

The incumbent 3rd police district chief, Noor Mohammad, of Tirinkot city, the capital of Uruzgan province, and a number of other security outposts’ commanders were also among those arrested.

“Hundreds of weapons and vehicles were confiscated from these irresponsible armed persons, who have disrupted the public order in the province due to their illegal activities and wrongdoings. We will continue our operation to ensure safety and security of Uruzgan citizens,” he added.

However, a number of supporters of the arrested armed men took to the streets, protesting the detentions. They praised them as innocent.

The protestors warned to continue demonstrations unless the detainees were released.

A dangerous gangster named Nabi Kohbandi was killed last week in a police operation in Kabul city after he refused to surrender and opened fire at officers.