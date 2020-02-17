56 Taliban fighters shun violence in Herat, Ghor

AT News

KABUL: A group of 56 members Taliban fighters, including their local commanders, have renounced violence and surrendered to the Afghan security forces in western Herat and Ghor provinces on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Fawad Aman said that following surrender of Taliban fighters, a group of 56 militants laid down their arms and surrendered to the Afghan forces in two western Herat and Ghor province.

He said that these militants surrendered in Komanj and Austora villages of Shahrak district of Ghor and Chesht-e-Sharif district of Herat province.

Three local commanders, Mullah Nasir, Mullah Rabani and Mullah Husain were among the surrendered insurgents, he added.

According to MoD over 582 Taliban fighters have so far shunned violence in Ghor and Herat provinces in the past one month.