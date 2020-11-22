56 Taliban rebels killed in Herat

AT News

KABUL: At least 56 Taliban rebels were killed and 17 others were wounded in the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan security forces in western Herat province, officials said Sunday.

The 207, Zafar corps in west of Afghanistan said in a statement that the security forces conducted these airstrikes in Pashton Zarghon district of the province.

The security forces also defused 25 mines in the district, the corps said, adding that several other areas were wiped out of the Taliban.

Violence has been significantly intensified in Afghanistan as the Taliban and government forces escalate their offensives.