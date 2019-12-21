57 militants killed in fresh ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 57 Taliban militants have been killed and 18 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas Laghman, Helmand Badakhshan, Bakhalang, Nangarhar, Jawzjan, Farah, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Parwan and Paktika provinces, in which 58 militants were killed and 18 others wounded.

Afghan security forces also arrested five militants, including four suspects and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 17 Taliban fighters were killed, two wounded and two suspects captured, seven militants were killed and three others wounded in Garmsir and Nadali district of Helmand—six rebels killed and seven others injured in Dand-e-Ghori district of Baghlan—six terrorists were killed in Shirzad district of Nangarhar—four insurgents were killed and three others wounded in Khanaqa district of Jawzjan—four militants were killed and two others wounded in Rokin village and center of Farah—and three rebels were killed and three others wounded in Sar-e-Pul province.

Similarly, two Taliban insurgents were killed in Pashton Kot district of Faryab, one rebel was killed in Bagram district of Parwan and one militant was arrested in Barmal district of Paktika province.

In the past 24 hours, 17 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 24 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.