6 civilians killed in foreign forces airstrike in Kapisa

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least six people, including a child and two women, have been killed during a foreign forces’ airstrike in central Kapisa province, a well-placed source confided on Wednesday, whereas the US forces said a probe was ongoing in this regard.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the air and ground operation was conducted in Dara-e-Afghani village in Nijrab district which was launched at 8pm on Tuesday night and lasted for eight hours until the dawn of Wednesday.

Based on the source which confided to ToloNews, the operation was conducted in a residential area where the Taliban fighters were using civilian homes as strongholds. “One child, two women and three men lost their lives due to the strike.”

Residents of the village blamed the government for failing to prevent civilian casualties during the operation and said that the Taliban forcibly entered their homes and set up fighting positions.

Kapisa local officials expressed unawareness regarding civilian casualties during the operation.

However, the Taliban militants denied the allegations that their fighters entered civilian homes by force as baseless, saying foreign troops were targeting civilians in the operation.

This is while a US Forces spokesman said they were aware of the allegation and were investigating it.