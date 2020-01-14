6 electoral commissioners referred to AGO for nullifying valid ballots

AT News

Kabul: At least six election commissioners have been introduced to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) for declaring hundreds of valid votes ‘void’ in central Daikundi province.

The provincial office of the Independent Election Complaints Commission (IECC) has stated that 358 votes of eight polling stations in Daikundi are valid but the Independent Election Commission (IEC) had regarded them void. Thus, six IEC commissioners were referred to AGO for enquiry aimed at finding the truth behind their decision.

According to the 113th decision of IEC, votes from 1179 polling stations, including the abovementioned eight stations, were declared as invalid following the recount and audit process.

A relevant document leaked in this regard revealed that the above decision was approved by all IEC commissioners, including IEC Head Hawal Alam Nuristani, except Commissioner Awrangzib.

After meticulous review, the IECC Daikundi office found that the nullified votes from eight polling centers were valid and introduced six IEC commissioners to AGO for interrogation.

On the other hand, the IEC termed the IECC’s decision as illegal in this regard, asking its regional offices to act in accordance with legal procedures and laws and thus avoid clouding public minds.

The IEC also asked IECC to revisit its decision in this regard.