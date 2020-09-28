6 security forces killed in Baghlan

AT News

KABUL: At least six Afghan security forces and 16 Taliban insurgents were killed in separate clashes that took place in the northern Baghlan province, security officials said on Monday.

The Taliban staged attacks on the security checkpoints with snipers in the Kilagai area of Doshi district, where three Afghan security forces were wounded.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Wais Samimi said that ten Taliban insurgents were killed and three others wounded in retaliation attack by the Afghan security forces.

Moreover, some military sources in Baghlan said that at least six Taliban fighters were killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Forces. According to the sources, the Taliban group received huge casualties recently.

In the controversial negotiations of Afghan-to-Afghan which is underway in Doha, the government negotiation team said a comprehensive truce was one of its top priorities during the talks with the Taliban negotiating members.