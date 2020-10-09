6 soldiers killed in Taliban attacks in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: At least six government were killed when Taliban fighters attacked their checkpoints in Kunduz, a northeastern province bordering Tajikistan.

The attacks took place in the Ali Abad district, sources in the local government said Friday, without introducing themselves.

The sources said that another six government forces were wounded and the assailants took five of them hostage after several hours of fire exchange.

The sources said that the attackers were driven back by reinforcement and the area is under government forces’ control.

Hejratullah Akbari, provincial police spokesman, said that Taliban were pushed back, but did not provide details about exact number of casualties inflected on government forces.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that 17 government forces were killed, six injured and three tanks were destroyed in their fighters’ attacks.