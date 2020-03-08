Home / Latest Updates / 6 Taliban rebels killed by own bomb in Kandahar

6 Taliban rebels killed by own bomb in Kandahar

March 8, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Six Taliban militants have been killed after their own mine prematurely went off in southern Kandahar province.

These Taliban rebels were killed in two separate incidents.

Four Taliban mine planters were killed by own bomb blast while they were planting a roadside bomb in Karz region, Dand district of Kandahar, Ministry of Interior (MoI) Press Disk said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, two Taliban mine planters were killed by own Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), when they were planting it in Lahore area, Arghandab district of Kandahar.

