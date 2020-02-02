60 Taliban rebels killed in latest crackdowns

AT News

KABUL: At least 60 Taliban militants have been killed and 30 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Urzgan, Helmand, Baghlan, Sar-e-Pul, Badghis, Balkh, Herat, Nangarhar and Farah provinces, in which 60 militants were killed and 30 others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 23 Taliban fighters were killed and nine others wounded in Chora district and capital of Uruzgan—11 insurgents killed in Grishk and Nahar Saraj districts of Helmand—seven militants killed and eight others wounded in Baghalan-e Markazi district of Baghlan—seven rebels killed and six others wounded in Sar-e-Pul –Jawzjan highways—three insurgents killed, four wounded, six motorbikes and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in Bala Murghab and Muqur districts of Badghis province.

Similarly, three militants were wounded in Balkh district of Balkh—three insurgents killed in Kishk-e-Kohna district of Heart—two rebels killed and three others wounded in Mohmand Dara district of Nangarhar and one insurgent was killed in Farah province.

In the past 24 hours, 20 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 19 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.