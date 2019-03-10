60,000 addicts in Baghlan

AT News Report

KABUL: Some 60,000 people are addicted to different types of narcotics in the northern Baghlan province, according to local officials.

In addition to joblessness and poverty, easy access to drugs and the presence of retail sellers in the province has caused the number of addicts increase, while the government just remains as a spectator.

“Today we see that our youth are consuming drugs in public areas. Tens of them are seen everywhere while their families are facing economic problems,” Safdar Mohseni, head of provincial council said Sunday.

“Drug is the only finance source of the warmongers. Drug has caused three million people most of them youth to be a burden on the shoulders of their families and the society,” said provincial governor, Abdul Hai Nemati.

He asked the government to increase fight against poppy cultivation and drug trade beside war against armed opposition groups.

“Drug is sold in retail inside the cities and districts especially in the provincial capital of Pol-e-Khomri. I call on the people of Baghlan province to cooperate with police in arresting the retail sellers of drugs,” provincial police chief Ekramuddin Sari said.

Baghlan is one of the provinces along with Helmand and other areas where poppy is widely cultivated and the drug mafia has active presence.