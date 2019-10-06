62 Taliban militants killed in latest raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 62 militants have been killed and 19 others received injuries in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Zabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Urzgan, Farah, Wardak, Nimroz and Logar provinces, in which 62 militants were killed and 19 others wounded.

Afghan forces also arrested 10 militants and handed them to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 22 insurgents were killed and 100 barrels of IEDs were discovered and defused in outskirts of the Zabul capital—17 insurgents killed, three wounded, two motorbikes and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Giro, Ab-Band and Muqur districts of Ghazni—13 militants killed, 11 others wounded, 4 round of IED were discovered and defused and five hideouts were destroyed in in Sangin and Marja districts of Helmand, eight rebels were killed and two others wounded in Chora and Khas-Uruzgan districts of Uruzgan province.

Similarly, one Taliban fighter was killed and two others wounded in Anar Dara district of Farah—one insurgent killed and another was wounded in vicinities of Maidan Wardak capital—five rebels arrested in in Ghoryain district of Nimroz—four insurgents detained and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Baraki Barak district of Logar province.

In past 24 hours, 15 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including seven strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.