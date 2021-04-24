63 Taliban rebels killed in latest crackdowns

AT News

KABUL: At least 63 Taliban militants were killed and 20 others wounded during the latest military stings conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Saturday.

The Afghan security forces supported by Afghan Air Forces conducted operation in Takana and Pul-e-Mehrab area of Jalriz districts of Maidan Wardak province, in which 16 Taliban militants including two commanders of the Taliban named Qari Majeed and Sayed Taqi were killed, the ministry’s statement added.

Four insurgents were killed and four others wounded in an operation in Sayed Abad district of the province.

According to the statement, the Afghan Air Forces targeted Taliban in Panjwaee district of southern Kandahar that killed 17 Taliban rebels and wounded six others.

The Afghan security forces carried out an operation in Ibrahim Khil area of Qarabagh district in southern Ghazni province, in which 14 Taliban rebels were killed and six others were wounded, the statement added.

According to the statement, two militants were killed and three others wounded during a raid conducted by Afghan security forces in Musa Khill district of southeastern province, the statement added.

Large amounts of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed during the operation in different provinces, the statement added.