64 militants killed in fresh military operations

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 64 militants were killed and 13 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defensein a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS), conducted operations against insurgents in different areas Kunduz, Helmand, Faryab, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Wardak and Farah provinces in which 64 militants were killed and 13 others wounded.

Afghan forces arrested four suspectsand handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 19 Taliban fighters were killed, four wounded, nine vehicles, two depots of explosives and munitions and one suicide vest were destroyed in Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz, 18 insurgents including Mawlavi Bashir a Taliban local commander were killed, two e wounded, three suspects were arrested, three motorbikes, 500 kg explosives and a large number of weapons and ammunition were destroyed, amount of weapons and munitions confiscated in Nahar-e-Saraj, Nad Ali, Marja and Garmsir districts of Helmand, nine insurgents were killed and six other wounded in Andkhoy-Qaramqol highways of Faryab, eight Daesh loyalist were killed, three fighting positions and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Achin district of Nangarhar, five militants were killed, another wounded and one hideout was destroyed in Maiwand district of Kandahar, two rebels were killed, two motorbikes destroyed and amount of weapons and ammunition seized in Mir Abad village and capital city of Uruzgan seven insurgents were killed and two motorbikes destroyed in vicinities of Zabul capital.

Similarly,one insurgent was killed, one fighting position was destroyed in Jaghatu district of Wardak and one suspect was arrested, 80 kg explosives, 165 kg narcotics drugs, four mortars, five hand grenades, 10 rockets and 10 military uniforms were seized in Balabulok district of Farah province.

In past 24 hours,15planed clearing operations,and Special Forcesoperations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conductedaerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including23strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.