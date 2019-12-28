64 militants killed in fresh ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 64 Taliban militants have been killed and 26 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said that the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Laghman, Helmand, Ghazni, Samangan, Badakhshan, Urzgan, Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kunduz provinces, in which 64 militants were killed and 26 others wounded.

Afghan security forces also arrested five suspects and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 21 Taliban fighters, including Zinulabuddin Taliban shadow governor, Qari Maraj, Taliban shadow district governor for Alingar and a number of Taliban local commanders were killed and 15 other others wounded in Alishing district of Laghman—13 insurgents killed, 4 hideouts, 3 fighting positions and two vehicles destroyed, amount of weapons and munitions were seized and eight rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in Nahar Saraj district of Helmand—ten rebels killed and three others wounded in Dehyak district and number-one highways Ghazni—seven insurgents killed in Dara Suf district of Samangan—six insurgents were killed in Nasay district of Badakhshan—five militants killed and seven other wounded, one vehicle and two motorbikes destroyed in Khas-Uruzgan district of Uruzgan four rebels including two Taliban local commanders were killed, one wounded and five suspects arrested, two vehicles destroyed Zahwal, Shindan and Gulran districts of Herat province.

Similarly, four insurgents were killed and two vehicles destroyed in Kashinda and Charbulak districts of Balkh—two militants killed and one enemy hideout was destroyed in Khogyani district of Nangarhar—two insurgents were killed in Char Dara district of Kunduz province.

In the past 24 hours, 19 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 27 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.