65 militants killed in fresh crackdowns

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 65 militants have been killed and 28 others received injures in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Logar, Helmand, Ghazni, Faryab, Urzgan, Ghor, Balkh, Kapisa, Zabul, Takhar, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Herat and Sar-e-Pul provinces, in which 65 militants were killed and 28 others wounded.

Afghan forces also arrested a suspect and hand him over to the related judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 20 Taliban fighters were killed and two motorbike of the enemy destroyed in Baraki Barak district of Logar—11 militants killed, one wounded, stronghold, one narcotics factory with some ammunition belonged to the enemy destroyed in Marja and Sangeen district of Helmand—seven insurgents killed, five wounded and a suspect arrested in Andar and Qarabagh districts of Ghazni—five rebels killed and six others wounded in Bilcheragh district of Faryab—five militants killed and two wounded in Khas Urzgan district of Urzgan province.

Similarly, four Taliban fighters were killed and two others wounded in Dawlatyar district of Ghor—four militants killed in Balkh district of Balkh—four insurgents killed in Nijrab district of Kapisa—two militants killed and two others wounded in Arghandab district of Zabul—two insurgents killed in Khwaja Ghar district of Takhar and three militants were wounded in Shigal district of Kunar province.

In past 24 hours, 15 planed clearing operations, and 97 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted 173 aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 11 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA also discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition during operations.