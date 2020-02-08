65 per cent Afghans deprived from government electricity

AT News

KABUL: Some 65 per cent of Afghan population are still deprived from government, says the Integrity Watch Afghanistan, two decades after tens of billions of dollars were donated by international community to reconstruction of Afghan infrastructures.

Sayed Ekram Afzali, head of the watchdog calls mismanagement in the government and lack of good governance as the main reason of the problem.

Afzali said Saturday in a report that only 35 per cent of people enjoy electricity, accusing the government of not following a clear policy on electricity. He said that government provides power only to 11 per cent of the population in rural areas, while 75 per cent of them are living in dark.

The Integrity Watch Afghanistan’s report said of government’s promise in 2015 to expand electricity coverage to 80 per cent in urban and 50 per cent in rural areas which has still remained as a promise.

The report said that government’s poor interest has caused lack of a regular policy on electricity. It asked for a serious practical step and mechanism on providing people with electricity service.

According to the report, 186 kilowatts of electricity power are consumed per year in Afghanistan, while the country needs 2,000 megawatts in a year.