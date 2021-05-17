65 Taliban fighters killed in series of nationwide military offensives

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 65 Taliban insurgents in a series of military offensives across the country in the last 24 hours, the defense authorities said on Monday.

Another 36 Taliban insurgents were wounded in the latest military stings, the ministry of defense said in a statement on Monday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban rebels in Kandahar, Balkh, Helmand and Baghlan provinces, in which the Taliban group has suffered huge casualties.

Moreover, 24 rounds of mines planted by Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused by the Afghan security forces, the statement added.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement concluded.