66 militants killed, 53 injured in raids
November 18, 2018
KABUL: More than 66 militants were killed and 53 wounded in countrywide counter insurgency operations over past day, according to authorities.
In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan NationalArmy (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan NationalPolice (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areasof Nangarhar, aghman, Paktia, Paktika, Ghazni, Kandahar, Farah, Takhar, Balkh, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.
Statement said that in these operations66insurgentswere killed and 53others wounded.
Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.
During these operations in the past 24 hours, 36 insurgents including a Taliban commander known as Sardar Wali killed and 38 others were wounded in Dasht-Archi district of Kunduz, 20 insurgents were killed and 11 others were wounded in Maiwand district of Kandahar, five insurgents were killed in Nawa and Marja districts of Helmand.
Similarly, four insurgents were killed and four others were wounded in Chinzayee area of Kunduz province,amilitant was killed in Eshkamesh district of Takhar and two depots of weapon and ammunition destroyed in Khak-e Safid district of Farah province.
In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations, and 103 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air forces conducted88 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including six strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.
ANAdiscovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.
ANA as the nation’s defense forces are ready to give sacrifice to bring lasting peace and security to the people and are determined to eradicate terror groups in Afghanistan.
