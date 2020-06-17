68 Ministry of Finance officials put on exit-control list

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani in a verbal order, barred 68 personnel of the ministry of finance from overseas travel. The ban includes three deputy ministers and heads of some departments.

Sources in the government said Wednesday that Mohammad Esmail deputy minister for administration, Habib Zadran deputy minister in financial affairs, Issa Qodrat deputy minister for custom incomes and Sajed Naqavi head of minister’s office are also in the list of the ban.

Also heads of custom departments of Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh, Herat and their assistants are also barred from traveling to abroad.

The order calls on Kabul airport officials not to let the mentioned people leave country unless they have presidential permission. No details have been provided about the reason of the travel ban.