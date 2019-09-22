7 die as Rickshaw plunges into river

AT News Report

KABUL: Seven members of a single family were killed when their auto-rickshaw plunged into a river on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway in center Kabul province on Sunday.

Hasrat Abdullah, the eyewitness, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened in Mahipar area of Sarobi district.

He said women were among seven people killed and another three people wounded in the accident.

However, Ahmadi, another person, wrote on his social account that women and children were among three people killed and four others injured in the incident.

Many Afghan passengers are being killed each year with most accidents blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicle and reckless driving.