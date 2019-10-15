7 killed in army chopper crash

AT News Report

KABUL: Seven members of the Air Force were killed after their chopper crashed in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The chopper crashed after suffering technical problems in Hairatan area of the northern Balkh province on Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 pm local time.

The chopper which took off from Shaheen Corps Headquarters was bounded to arrive in Jalaluddin Muhammad Balkhi Civil Airport. “It was a training flight” Haneef Rezaee, spokesman for army in northern Afghanistan said.

Defense Ministry in a statement said all seven people onboard were killed in the incident among them four pilots.