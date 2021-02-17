7 Security Force Members Killed in Daikundi, Herat Blasts

AT News

KABUL: At least seven Afghan security force members were killed and five others were wounded in the two separate blasts happened in Daikundi and Herat provinces, officials said on Wednesday.

Daikundi Provincial Council Member, Ghairat Ali Jawhari said a military vehicle hit a roadside mine on Wednesday morning in Tangai-Soof area in Kajran district of central Daikundi province, killing five security forces and wounding two others.

“The security forces were searching for the mines while the explosion occurred.” The mine was planted by the Taliban, according to him. Daikundi is one of the secure provinces in Afghanistan but the Taliban are slightly active in some parts of it.

In a similar incident on the Herat-Islam Qala highway, two security forces were killed and two others wounded.

Provincial Governor, Sayed Waheed Qatali said that a military Humvee hit a roadside bomb in the Lakshak area of the province. No militant group asserted responsibility for the attack, but the government has put the flows of the blames on the Taliban for the intensification of violence.

As the peace negotiations between the government and Taliban are yet to make progress, the people bear a sharp spike in violence across the country.