70 Taliban militants killed in military raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 70 Taliban rebels were killed and 55 others wounded during a crackdown in southern provinces of Kandahar and eastern Laghman in the past 24 hours.

Taliban insurgents have attacked the checkpoints of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) in the districts of Zherai and Dand of Kandahar Saturday night, which Afghan security forces through the frame of active defense posture triggered retaliatory counter attack and pushed back the enemy’s attack, said a statement issued by Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Sunday.

The statement said that 40 Taliban terrorists were killed and 38 others wounded during counter attacks by Afghan forces.

A large amount of weapons and ammunition of the enemy was also destroyed, mentioned in the statement.

Similarly, 30 Taliban were killed and 17 others were wounded in the Dawlat Shah district of Laghman province on Sunday, the statement noted.

Head of Taliban’s intelligence for the district and one of their commanders were also among the killed terrorists, according to the statement, which said that a large number of their weapons and ammunitions were destroyed.