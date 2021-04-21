70 Taliban militants killed in new military strikes

AT News

KABUL: At least 70 Taliban insurgents were killed and 20 others wounded in latest military stings carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours.

The ministry of defense in a statement on Wednesday said that the operations were conducted as part of the counter attack by the Afghan security forces that were also supported by airstrikes of the Afghan Air Force. According to the statement the raids were carried out in Nangarhar, Zabul, Faryab, Paktia, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

The Afghan security forces arrested four insurgents, the statement said, adding that 324 rounds of mines planted by Taliban to target civilians and security forces were discovered and defused by Afghan forces.

Enough weapons and ammunition of the enemy destroyed, underlined statement. After the U.S. announced a new deadline for the withdrawal of troops that breaches the previous deadline of May1 agreed on a peace deal between the U.S. and Taliban, the insurgent group has warned of escalating attacks.