70,000 Families Displaced in Last Year’s Conflict

AT News

KABUL: At least 70,000 families were forced to flee their homes as armed clashes escalated between government forces and Taliban insurgents last year in different parts of the country, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, minister of refugees and repatriates said Sunday that they had began a campaign of assistance to the displaced families with the cooperation of international relief agencies.

“More than 17,000 families are covered by the government assistances and we donate 15,000 Afs (some 200 US dollars) to each family. The rest of displaced families are covered by international bodies,” he said.

Mohammad Qasem has displaced from Faryab province in the north. He says that the displaced people live in tough life condition.

“We are a 10-people family. I am the father of an eight year-old boy who collects the garbage to find something useful,” said Qasem.

Most of displaced families criticize the government for remaining careless to their condition in the harsh winter.

Some four million people have displaced during the past 18 years, according to the ministry of refugees and repatriates.