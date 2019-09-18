71 Taliban fighters killed in latest crackdown

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 71 militants have been killed and 17 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security official said Wednesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said that the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Baghlan, Laghman, Badghis, Helmand, Farah, Balkh, Badakhshan, Kandahar, Paktia, Zabul, Urzgan and Logar provinces, in which 71 militants were killed and 17 others wounded.

The Afghan forces succeeded to arrest six militants during operation and handed them over judicial organs for further inquiry.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 18 militants were killed in Baghlan Markazi district of Baghlan—11 Taliban fighters killed, three wounded and 15 motorbike of the enemy destroyed in Ali Shing district of Laghman—10 rebels killed and 10 others wounded in Balamorghab district of Badghis—nine militants killed in Marja and Garmsir districts of Helmand—six insurgents killed in Anardara district of Farah—six rebels killed in Chamtal district of Balkh—three militants killed in Wardoj district of Badakhshan province.

Similarly, two militants were killed and three others wounded in Maiwand district of Kandahar—two insurgents killed in Zazai Aryob and Zurmat districts of Paktia—two Taliban fighters killed in Dai Chopan district of Zabul—two rebels killed in Chora district of Urzgan and an ammunition cache of the enemy destroyed in Azra district of Logar province.

In past 24 hours, 21 planed clearing operations, and 83 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 27 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.