72 militants killed in fresh ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 72 Taliban militants have been killed and 29 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Wednesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said that the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Faryab, Herat, Takhar, Zabul, Ghazni, Kunar, Baghlan, Helmand, Kandahar and Kunduz provinces, in which 72 militants were killed and 29 others wounded.

Afghan security forces also arrested 15 militants, including 13 suspects and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 19 insurgents were killed, 16 injured and one arrested in Almar district of Faryab—12 Taliban militants killed in Oba and Pashtoon Zarghon districts of Heart—11 militants killed, three wounded and number of villages cleared in Khwaja Bahawdin district of Takhar—10 rebels killed, two wounded and six suspects detained in Shinkai and Shah Joi districts of Zabul—10 militants killed one injured and another arrested in Gilan and Andar districts of Ghazni—six insurgents killed in Saokai district of Kunar—two Taliban fighters were killed and four others injured in Nahreen district of Baghlan province.

Similarly, two rebels were killed, two wounded , three depots with 500kg explosive and four enemy hideout destroyed in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nadali district of Helmand—two militants killed in Shah Walikot district of Kandahar and seven suspects arrested in central part of Kunduz province.

In the past 24 hours, 22 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 22 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.