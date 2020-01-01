‘$733m needed in humanitarian aid to Afghans’

AT News

KABUL: The United Nations on Wednesday said that it needed $733 million in humanitarian relief to vulnerable Afghans during the current year.

As many as 9.4 million Afghans would be in need of humanitarian aid in 2020 — up from 6.3 million in 2019, said the UN’s Humanitarian Response Plan.

The world body, planning to reach out to 7.1 million needy Afghans, said it would need an amount of $733 million.

Toby Lanzer, UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, said: “On behalf of the people of Afghanistan, I urge continued and generous support from the international community…”

The plan covers internally displaced people and those with vulnerabilities such as women household heads, individuals with disabilities and mental issues.