76 militants killed in Ghazni

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 76 Taliban fighters were killed during ground and air operations carried out by the Afghan security forces in southern Ghazni province, military official said Wednesday.

A press statement issued by 203rd Thunder Corps, said that Afghan Air Forces (AAF) has carried out airstrike in Aab Band district of Ghazni, in which 42 armed militants were killed and two vehicles full of explosives were destroyed.

According to the statement a Taliban commander Mullah Zafar was also among killed insurgents.

Moreover, in a separate airstrikes and special forces ground operation, 26 militants have been killed and one arrested in Waghez and Andar districts.

Nine motorbike, two vehicles and one ammunition cache of the enemy were also destroyed, the statement added.

On the other hand, based on pre-information airstrike targeted enemy in Dehyak district, eight insurgents were killed, the statement underlined.