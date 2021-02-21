76 Mines Defused, Three Car Bombing Attacks Foiled in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Some 76 roadside mines planted by Taliban militants defused and three car bombing attacks were thwarted by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province in the past 24 hours, defense officials said on Sunday.

Afghan security forces succeeded in discovering and neutralizing 76 IEDs, which were placed by Taliban on highways in Maiwand district of Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, by discovering and defusing IEDs, Afghan security forces prevented many bloody incidents, which would harm civilians in the district.

In addition to that eight Taliban insurgents were killed and four others were wounded during the military strings in the district, the statement added.

On the other hand, the Afghan security forces foiled three car bombing attacks in Khakriz district of Kandahar.

According to the statement, the Taliban planned to target civilians by conducting three car bombing attacks in Khakriz district, which were identified and targeted by Afghan forces in the district.

The Afghan security forces saved tens of lives of civilians by thwarting the bombing in the district.