76 Taliban killed in fresh raids

KABUL: At least 76 militants were killed and 38 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Uruzgan, Ghazn,, Maidan Wardak, Herat, Nangarhar, Zabul, Kunduz, Paktia, Helmand, Farah, Balkh and Kapisa provinces in which 78 militants were killed and 38 others wounded.

Afghan forces arrested one rebel and handed him over judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 17 Taliban fighters were killed, 29 others wounded, 12 motorbikes and one vehicle were destroyed and amount of weapons and munitions were seized in in Char Chino and Guizab districts of Uruzgan—14 insurgents were killed, one wounded, one vehicle and one motorbike seized in Giro and Waghaz districts of Ghazni—10 militants were killed in Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak—eight insurgents were killed and three others wounded in Shindan district of Herat—seven insurgents, including one ISIS or Daesh fighter were killed and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Chaparhar and Pachirgam districts of Nangarhar—five rebels were killed and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Shahjoy district of Zabul—four insurgents were killed, one wounded, three hideouts and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in Dasht-e Archi and Char Dara districts of Kunudz–three insurgents were killed in Sayed Karam district of Paktia province.

Similarly, two insurgents were killed, one wounded and 18 fighting positions were destroyed in Nahar Saraj district of Helmand—Haji Bari, Taliban shadow district governor for Khak-e Safid district along with one smuggler were killed and one vehicle was destroyed in Balabulok district of Farah—two militants were killed and three wounded in Charbulak district of Balkh, two insurgents were killed in Nijrab district of Kapisa province.

In past 24 hours, 15 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 27 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.