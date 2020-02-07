76 Taliban rebels killed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Amid a tough fight against militancy in Afghanistan, Kandahar authorities have said that more than 76 Taliban militants have been killed following ground and aerial military strikes by Afghan and foreign forces in the province.

Sputnik quoted Kandahar Police Chief Spokesperson as saying that security forces staged a predawn attack against terrorist strongholds in Shorabak district with the help of Resolute Support, killing 55 insurgents.

Another 18 terrorists have been killed in an aerial strike on their sanctuary in Arghestan district. More 3 rebels were killed in Maiwand district.

The Taliban spokesperson has confirmed that 36 of their fighters have been wounded in the attacks.

Kandahar is a volatile province, most parts of which are in the grip of the Taliban militants.