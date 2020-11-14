77 Taliban rebels killed in South-East

AT News

KABUL: At least 77 Taliban rebels were killed and 29 others wounded as part of the counterattacks by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar and eastern Nangarhar provinces.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of defense, 60 Taliban militants were killed in clashes erupted between the Afghan security forces and Taliban in Zherai, Panjwae, Maiwand, Mainshin and Shahwalikot districts of Kandahar. Another 22 Taliban rebels were wounded in the clashes, the statement said, adding that some weapons and ammunition were seized during the clashes.

The statement furthered that the Taliban rebels had staged attacks on the security checkpoints on Friday in Haskamina district of Nangarhar, where they faced a strong resistance by the Afghan security forces. The statement said that 17 insurgents were killed and seven others wounded during the clash.

Violence has escalated across Afghanistan as recently the Taliban and government forces see a rapid surge in offensive and hostilities after the negotiations in Qatar faced hurdles due to the disagreement between the representatives of the government and Taliban.