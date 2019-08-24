78 drug traffickers sent to jail

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 78 drug runners pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and have been sentenced to different terms of prison service in the past one month.

A statement issued by the courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) that 78 drug traffickers sentenced to one – 16 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by primary and appeal court of CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 1,623 kilogram heroin, over 94 kilogram morphine, 167 kilogram opium, 654 kilogram hashish and over 32 kilogram crystal from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, mentioned statement.

At the same period, CNP has arrested 119 suspected drug traffickers including one Iranian woman during operation in different provinces.

Statement said that after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF courts has convicted the accused traffickers, mentioned statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.