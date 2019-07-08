78 Taliban rebels killed in fresh military clampdown

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 78 militants have been killed and 33 others received injuries in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country within past 24 hours, official said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Helmand, Kandahar, Urzgan, Faryab, Zabul, Badghis, Takhar, Paktia, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Logar, Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, in which 78 militants were killed and 33 others wounded.

The Afghan forces also arrested three suspects, and handed them over to the related judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 20 Taliban fighters were killed, 12 wounded, three motorbike and 11 rounds of mine of the enemy destroyed in Andar, Jaghato, Qara Bagh districts and center of Ghazni, 11 militants including Taliban shadow governor for Nirkh district killed, five other including shadow deputy governor of Taliban wounded—three strongholds with ammunition destroyed in Chak and Nirkh districts of Maidan Wardak—10 insurgents killed, one wounded, 160kg opium, 25kg hashish, 2100kg explosives, 60kg ammonium nitrate, 30kg crystal, 14kg heroin, five round of mine and a cache of ammunition of the enemy destroyed in Nadali district of Helmand—nine rebels killed and two others wounded in Panjwaie district of Kandahar province.

Similarly, eight militants were killed and four others wounded in Dehrawod district of Urzgan—six insurgents killed and one wounded in Shirintagab district of Faryab—five militants killed and six others wounded in Shahjoe district of Zabul—five rebels killed and two others wounded in Balamorghab district of Badghis—two insurgents killed in Rostaq district of Takhar and two militants killed and three others arrested in Zurmat district of Paktia province.

In past 24 hours, 10 planed clearing operations, and 96 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted 150 aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army troops, including 32 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

The ANA also discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition during these operations.