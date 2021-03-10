78 Taliban Rebels Killed in Latest Ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 78 Taliban rebels have been killed and 49 others were wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, defense officials said on Wednesday.

The Afghan security forces supported by Afghan Air Forces conducted operations against Taliban militants in Arghandab and Zherai districts of southern Kandahar province, in which 31 Taliban insurgents were killed and eight others wounded, the ministry of defense said in a statement.

Three vehicles of the enemy with weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.

According to the statement, 35 militants were killed and 19 others were wounded during raids carried out by Afghan security forces in Mizan and Shahr-e-Safa districts of southern Zabul province.

Two rebels were arrested, two weapons, seven motorbikes and a vehicle of the enemy were also seized, the statement added.

Statement said that several villages were cleared from the enemy in Mizan district.

Eight rounds of mines, which were planted by the enemy to target civilians and military forces in Mizan district were discovered and defused by the Afghan forces, noted the statement.

Also the Afghan security forces targeted a car bomber of the Taliban, which as result three suicide attackers were killed and seven others were wounded in Almar district of northern Faryab province, the statement added.

According to the statement, nine rebels were killed and 15 others in an airstrike carried out by Afghan security forces in Almar district.