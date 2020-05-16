‘79 civilians killed last week by Taliban’

AT News

KABUL: The National Security Council accuses Taliban militants for killing civilians, saying the insurgents killed 79 innocent people only in the past one week.

Javed Faisal, the council’s spokesman said Saturday that another 218 civilians were injured in the attacks carried out by Taliban in 21 provinces.

He said that most of these people were killed and wounded by roadside bombs planted by the insurgents and direct shootings.

Faisal said that security forces started offensives against the Taliban fighters, killing 249 of them and injuring 138 only in the week-long attacks.

Taliban did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Faisal also blamed Taliban for recent attacks on a Kabul hospital and a funeral in Nangarhar province. Taliban had earlier rejected being behind the two deadly attacks.

He claimed that Taliban have strong ties with Daesh terrorist group, asking the US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to share his evidences with Afghans to prove Daesh was behind the two attacks.

Khalilzad earlier stated that Daesh carried out the two attacks, a statement interpreted by Afghans that shows his support of Taliban.

Faisal said that the government demands foreign allies not to acquit the terrorists who kill civilians on daily basis.

“There should not be good and bad, because they are the killers of the people of Afghanistan.”

In an attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, 24 patients and health workers including newborn babies were killed.

Meanwhile, the security organs said in a joint statement that Taliban had changed tactics of attacks and pretend that the attacks they carry out, are done by other terrorist groups.