79kg of drugs seized at Kabul airport

AT News

KABUL: Afghan police have made a big seizure involving outbound airborne drug shipment, bagging 79 kgs of heroin and arresting four smugglers at Kabul airport in the process, authorities said on Saturday.

The statement said that three smugglers were arrested while trying to traffic the drugs via Kabul Air port.

Following the arrest of three smugglers, the security forces detained their fellow in a crackdown on a residential house in PD 8th of Kabul.

The statement said that the smugglers placed the Heroin in layers of clothes.

Afghanistan is considered as one of the worlds’ biggest drug producer countries. In addition to the drug smuggling challenges, Afghanistan faces serious challenges due to the millions of youths’ addiction to the drugs.