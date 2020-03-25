8 killed in Helmand after vehicle hit by roadside bomb

AT News

KABUL: At least eight civilians were killed after their vehicle hit in a roadside mine in Musa-Kala district of southern Helmand province.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman Omar Zwak said the incident occurred in Roshan Tawar village of the district.

The provincial local officials blamed the Taliban for the blast but the group yet to response to it.

Helmand is located in southern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have a strong presence. Civilians have often suffered massive casualties in this endless war.