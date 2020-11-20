8 million Afghan children deprived of education

AT News

KABUL: Around eight million children in Afghanistan are deprived of education due to several challenges of insecurity, conflicts and poverty, authorities said on Friday.

The ministry of labors said that four million children were struggling with hunger and poverty. More than 1.2 million other children are engaged into hard works.

Expressing concerns on the critical conditions of the Afghan children, the UN Children Fund called on the Afghan government and international community to pay series attentions to these children.

10,000 orphan and poor children are being taken care at 71 orphanages in Afghanistan. 60 percent of these children are orphans.

Afghan children bear different type of challenges including poverty, hard work and lack of proper educational system.

The four decades long-war put negative impact on several aspects of people’s life in the country.